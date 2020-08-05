UrduPoint.com
1000 Policemen Provide Security Cover To Youm-e-Istehsaal Rally

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore police made foolproof security arrangements for the participants of Youm-e-Istehsaal Kashmir rally on Wednesday.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan along with SSP Operations Faisal Shehzad, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzaal and other senior officers Lahore Police and the district government visited the route of rally from Governor House to Faisal Chowk and reviewed the security and other arrangements.

SP Security Lahore Bilal Zafar, SP Civil Lines Division Raza Safdar Kazmi other divisional SPs, DSPs and related officers also accompanied him.

Lahore Police successfully implemented on its security plan for the rally to maintain law and order for ensuring safety of the citizens.

Giving details of the security plan, Ashfaq Khan informed the media that more than 1,000 police officers and officials performed duties on this occasion.

As many as 05 SPs, 10 DSPs, 32 SHOs and 110 upper subordinates performed duties on the rally.

Police Jawans of Special Security Unit (SSU), Anti Riot Force (ARF), Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit were also on high alert at their points. Police ensured complete checking of participants of the rally as three layers security was provided to them.

Dolphin Squad and PRU teams conducted continuous and effective patrolling around the whole route. Metal detectors and Walk through gates were used for body search and monitoring of the rally was donewith the help of CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authorities.

Snipers were also deputed on roof tops of high rise buildings.

