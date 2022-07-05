UrduPoint.com

1000 Policemen To Be Part Of Revamped Rescue 15 Team For Immediate Help

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2022 | 12:30 PM

1000 policemen to be part of revamped rescue 15 team for immediate help

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The Eagle Squads of Islamabad police comprising around 1000 policemen would serve with newly revamped rescue service of the force "Pukaar-15" to provide immediate assistance to citizens in case of emergency calls.

Police said that the Eagle Squads of 1,000 police personnel has been added to "Pukaar-15" which will act as a first responder in case of any emergent situation. The basic purpose of the Pukaar-15 is to facilitate the citizens at their doorsteps. Citizens when will call Pukaar-15 in any emergency and the nearest Eagle Squad will arrive as the first responder, police said.

It is worth mentioning that Islamabad police have merged all police emergency services at Safe City and introduced new helpline with the name of "Pukaar-15" for prompt action in case of any mishap and provision of police report to the complainant on the spot.

After the immediate assistance by personnel of Eagle Squad, the staff of the concerned police station will arrive at the scene, write down all the data and circumstances of the complainant and will register the First Information Report (FIR) on the spot. The officer will also provide a copy of FIR to the complainant.

Police said that Interior Ministry has directed the revamping of Safe City and reforms in the police. It was told that funds have been sanctioned for the coverage of Safe City, which will be increased from 30% to 100%. The purpose of these reforms is to solve the issues of the public at their doorsteps.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Interior Ministry Police Station Eagle FIR All From

Recent Stories

Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different ..

Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different parts of country

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Libya's Dbeibah seeks calm after electricity prote ..

Libya's Dbeibah seeks calm after electricity protests

12 hours ago
 US Independence Day clouded by inflationary pressu ..

US Independence Day clouded by inflationary pressures, declining public confiden ..

12 hours ago
 PML-N, allies to win Punjab by-elections with majo ..

PML-N, allies to win Punjab by-elections with majority: Kaira

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.