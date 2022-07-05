1000 policemen to be part of revamped rescue 15 team for immediate help

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The Eagle Squads of Islamabad police comprising around 1000 policemen would serve with newly revamped rescue service of the force "Pukaar-15" to provide immediate assistance to citizens in case of emergency calls.

Police said that the Eagle Squads of 1,000 police personnel has been added to "Pukaar-15" which will act as a first responder in case of any emergent situation. The basic purpose of the Pukaar-15 is to facilitate the citizens at their doorsteps. Citizens when will call Pukaar-15 in any emergency and the nearest Eagle Squad will arrive as the first responder, police said.

It is worth mentioning that Islamabad police have merged all police emergency services at Safe City and introduced new helpline with the name of "Pukaar-15" for prompt action in case of any mishap and provision of police report to the complainant on the spot.

After the immediate assistance by personnel of Eagle Squad, the staff of the concerned police station will arrive at the scene, write down all the data and circumstances of the complainant and will register the First Information Report (FIR) on the spot. The officer will also provide a copy of FIR to the complainant.

Police said that Interior Ministry has directed the revamping of Safe City and reforms in the police. It was told that funds have been sanctioned for the coverage of Safe City, which will be increased from 30% to 100%. The purpose of these reforms is to solve the issues of the public at their doorsteps.

/395