1,000 poor patients provided financial relief under BAEF: Asadullah Baloch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Social Welfare and Non-Formal education, Asadullah Baloch on Saturday said that provincial government had provided financial assistance to 1000 poor patients under Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund (BAEF) programme.

Talking to APP, he said that one million rupees were being spent in the current financial year to ensure best health care facilities to the poor people who were suffering from chronic diseases.

The minister said the assistance was being provided to the poor and needy patients suffering from different chronic diseases under the BAEF initiative to get them treated in the best public and private sector hospitals across the country.

He said the provincial government was working to provide financial assistance to the poor patients for the treatment of "open heart surgery, Thalassemia, cancer, liver and kidney transplants", adding that all cases had been approved by the medical board on merit bass. He also urged the private sector to come forward and join hands with the government for the noble cause.

Baloch said this initiative was the first of the best welfare programme in South Asia, which was supporting the needy ones through cash transfers.

It should be noted that liver and kidney transplantation were the most expensive which required millions of rupees.

Moreover Rs 77 million has been allocated in the BAEF for the rehabilitation of the disabled and special persons of the province.

Asad Ullah siad that steps had been taken to provide 500 tricycles and 66 electric wheelchairs to the disable persons in the province.

The center for Treatment, Rehabilitation and Training of Drug Addicts had been treated around 1545 people for the last two years, he added.

Asad Ullah Baloch said they were not only rehabilitated from the drug addiction but mostly of them got training in four various skills such as basic computer operating, electrician, tailoring and shoe making so that they could return to society and become useful citizens.

To control child abuse, six child protection units had been set up in the province while six others had been approved, he said.

He said the project of establishment of directorate of human rights protection in all the divisional headquarters of the province had been approved with the total cost of Rs 250 million.