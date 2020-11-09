UrduPoint.com
1000 Security Personnel To Be Deployed For Upcoming GB General Election: Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:46 PM

Gilgit Baltistan police issued security plan for the forthcoming GB general election, scheduled to be held on November 15, 2020

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Gilgit Baltistan police issued security plan for the forthcoming GB general election, scheduled to be held on November 15, 2020.

Spokesperson of GB police Mubarak Jan told media that as per the instructions of GB Election Commission and with assistance of Chief Secretary and Home Secretary GB, 10,000 security personnel from GB and other provinces would be deployed at all 24 Constituencies for the upcoming general election.

Mobarak Jan said that among 10,000 security personnel, 4300 security men from GB police, 7400 paramilitary forces from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces would be deputed on election duty.

1234 polling stations have been established for GB election among those 415 has been declared as very sensitive while 339 as sensitive.

