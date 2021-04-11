UrduPoint.com
1,000 Sikh Yatrees Due On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

1,000 Sikh yatrees due on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :One thousand Sikh yatrees will enter Pakistan through Wahga border crossing here on Monday, April 12, 2021, to attend the Baisakhi festival.

Officials of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), members of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and others will receive them at the border crossing.

On the directions of ETPB Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad, all arrangements including security, accommodation, medical and travel facilities have been completed and the corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be followed strictly.

Deputy Secretary Shrines Imran Gondal and other officers will perform their duties under the supervision of Additional Secretary Tariq Wazir.

