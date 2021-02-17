UrduPoint.com
1,000 Sikh Yatrees To Come Pakistan On 18th

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 04:30 PM

1,000 Sikh yatrees to come Pakistan on 18th

About 1,000 Sikh yatrees will come from India through the Wagha Border here on Thursday (Feb 18) to attend the 100-year celebrations of their religious festival Saka

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :About 1,000 Sikh yatrees will come from India through the Wagha Border here on Thursday (Feb 18) to attend the 100-year celebrations of their religious festival Saka.

The Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) officials and local Sikh leaders will receive them.

The ETPB chairman said all arrangements had been completed for the festival, adding that the best facilities would be provided to the yatrees coming from India.

The security personnel and other staff would remain high alert round-the-clock, he said.

Additional Secretary Shrines Tariq Wazir said the government had issued eight days visit-visa to the pilgrims.

All gurdwaras had been decorated and foolproof security arrangements were made for theyatrees.

