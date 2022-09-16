1000 wheat bags recovered from warehouse, three held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :District administration along with food department have recovered 1000 bags of wheat from warehouse of a private petrol pump at Muzaffargarh road while taking action against the mafia involved in wheat smuggling and hoarding.

The operation was carried out led by Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair and three accused were also arrested.

District Food Controller (DFC) Ahmed Javed has started legal action by seizing one thousand bags of 50 kilogramme wheat while warehouse and adjacent shops were also seized.

AC City said that the seized wheat will be provided to the public at government rates. He further said that samples of Iranian oil have also been sent to the laboratory and strict action will be taken against the owners of petrol pump after receiving report.

DFC Ahmad Javed said that the mafia concerned was also involved in wheat smuggling and strict legal action will be taken against them.