UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10,000 Bags Of Pulses Seized In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

10,000 bags of pulses seized in Faisalabad

In a crackdown against hoarders,10,000 bags of different pulses were seized from a godown near here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against hoarders,10,000 bags of different pulses were seized from a godown near here on Tuesday.

According to the official source, AC Saddar Umar Maqbool along with the police conducted a raid at the godown in Chak No 66-JB Dhandara and seized pulses, including Dal Moong, Chana, in a huge quantity and sealed the godown besides registering a case against the owner.

Related Topics

Police Saddar From

Recent Stories

Austria committed to delivering an experience like ..

1 hour ago

MA’AN starts delivering food baskets to needy re ..

1 hour ago

UAE conducts 1.3 million coronavirus tests

2 hours ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment ..

2 hours ago

France supports decision to postpone World Expo Du ..

2 hours ago

Oman ends school year, upholds Muscat lockdown

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.