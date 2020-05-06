10,000 bags of pulses seized in Faisalabad

In a crackdown against hoarders,10,000 bags of different pulses were seized from a godown near here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against hoarders,10,000 bags of different pulses were seized from a godown near here on Tuesday.

According to the official source, AC Saddar Umar Maqbool along with the police conducted a raid at the godown in Chak No 66-JB Dhandara and seized pulses, including Dal Moong, Chana, in a huge quantity and sealed the godown besides registering a case against the owner.