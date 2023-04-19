10,000 bags of sugar, fertilizer recovered

District administration launched a crackdown against hoarding and recovered 10,000 bags of sugar and fertilizer during separate raids at Khangarh and Rohilanwali on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration launched a crackdown against hoarding and recovered 10,000 bags of sugar and fertilizer during separate raids at Khangarh and Rohilanwali on Wednesday.

A special team of district administration and special branch led by Assistant Commissioner Muzaffargarh, Nasir Shahzad Dogar conducted raids at different areas of the district and checked various godowns. The team recovered 8000 sugar bags from a godown at Khangarh.

In another raid at Rohilanwali, the team recovered 2000 bags of Urea fertilizer from a godown.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that hoarding and profiteering would not be tolerated at any cost. He said that no one would be allowed to create an artificial shortage of sugar and fertilizer and strict action was being taken against the people involved in black marketing.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the owners of godowns.