(@FahadShabbir)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Depalpur Khalid Abbas recovered 10,000 bags of wheat from a godown, here on Sunday.

The AC raided Ahmadabad Mandi and recovered the bags besides shifting them to a centre of the government.

The cases had been registered against Ghulam Mustafa and Muhammad Yaseen, owners of the godown.