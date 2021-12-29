10,000 dengue fever cases reported in KP

As many as 10,000 dengue fever cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the outgoing calendar year, with highest 5700 cases in district Peshawar, said Annual Report of the Directorate General (DG) Health Services on Dengue released on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 10,000 dengue fever cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the outgoing Calendar year, with highest 5700 cases in district Peshawar, said Annual Report of the Directorate General (DG) Health Services on Dengue released on Wednesday.

The Director General (DG), Health Services, Dr Niaz has said that due to timely measures and effective efforts of the health department dengue has affected less number of people as compared to last year.

He said presently there is no active dengue case in the province.

Dr Niaz said that Peshawar, Nowshera, Haripur and Swabi remained high risk districts during dengue while no case was reported in Upper Chitral, Upper Kohistan and North Waziristan.

The report said that 3328 dengue fever patients were provided treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospital and 1206 in Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC). 98 percent of patients have been recovered after remaining under treatment in public sector hospitals of the province.