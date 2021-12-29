UrduPoint.com

10,000 Dengue Fever Cases Reported In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2021 | 07:43 PM

10,000 dengue fever cases reported in KP

As many as 10,000 dengue fever cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the outgoing calendar year, with highest 5700 cases in district Peshawar, said Annual Report of the Directorate General (DG) Health Services on Dengue released on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 10,000 dengue fever cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the outgoing Calendar year, with highest 5700 cases in district Peshawar, said Annual Report of the Directorate General (DG) Health Services on Dengue released on Wednesday.

The Director General (DG), Health Services, Dr Niaz has said that due to timely measures and effective efforts of the health department dengue has affected less number of people as compared to last year.

He said presently there is no active dengue case in the province.

Dr Niaz said that Peshawar, Nowshera, Haripur and Swabi remained high risk districts during dengue while no case was reported in Upper Chitral, Upper Kohistan and North Waziristan.

The report said that 3328 dengue fever patients were provided treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospital and 1206 in Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC). 98 percent of patients have been recovered after remaining under treatment in public sector hospitals of the province.

Related Topics

Peshawar North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Nowshera Chitral Haripur Kohistan Swabi

Recent Stories

US to Announce Two Appointments in Charge of Afgha ..

US to Announce Two Appointments in Charge of Afghan Women's Rights - Reports

1 second ago
 German Minister Speaks Against Patent Waiver for C ..

German Minister Speaks Against Patent Waiver for COVID-19 Vaccines

1 minute ago
 Putin, Lukashenko Conclude Nearly 3-Hour Talks

Putin, Lukashenko Conclude Nearly 3-Hour Talks

1 minute ago
 FM Qureshi, UK parliament member discuss bilateral ..

FM Qureshi, UK parliament member discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

1 minute ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University issues LLB fee sched ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University issues LLB fee schedule

2 minutes ago
 Governor Sarwar inaugurates 15 projects of Aab-e-P ..

Governor Sarwar inaugurates 15 projects of Aab-e-Pak Authority

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.