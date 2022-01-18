UrduPoint.com

10,000 Deserving People Get Winter Clothes In Ehsaas Bazaar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 08:09 PM

10,000 deserving people get winter clothes in Ehsaas Bazaar

The four days Ehsaas Bazaar set up by the district administration concluded here Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The four days Ehsaas Bazaar set up by the district administration concluded here Tuesday.

Winter clothes, shoes, shawls, quilt, socks, children clothes, jackets and other items were distributed among more than 10,000 deserving people.

The Ehsaas Bazaar was set up in collaboration with a local philanthropist industrial group. Separate stalls for women, men and children were set up in the bazaar.

Winter clothes were given to people after registration of their CNIC.

Assistant Commissioner City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf supervised the bazaar arrangements.

