RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force Rawalpindi on Tuesday recovered a parcel of Ecstasy tablets (MDMA) from an international courier company office at Rawalpindi.

In a news release the spokesperson of the ANF said the pills, weighting approximately 4.

5 Kilograms, were destined to Peshawar from Netherlands.

"It is a matter of deep concern that the parcels sent in recent past from Netherlands have contained synthetic drugs on many occasions," he noted.

The spokesman said a case had been registered at Police Station ANF Islamabad, while further investigation was underway.