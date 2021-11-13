10,000 fertilizers bags seized, godown sealed

Assistant Commissioner Burewala Muhammad Yousuf Cheena leading an official team recovered 10,000 bags of Urea and DAP fertilizers in a raid targeting hoarders here late Saturday night

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Burewala Muhammad Yousuf Cheena leading an official team recovered 10,000 bags of Urea and DAP fertilizers in a raid targeting hoarders here late Saturday night.

Accompanying chief officer municipal corporation Muhammad Akram Wahla and police, the assistant commissioner sealed the godown.

He said that legal action has been initiated adding that those who exploit farmers deserve no leniency.