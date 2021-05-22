10,000 hoarded wheat bags seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Assistant Commissioner Pattoki Osama Sharon Niazi seized 10,000 wheat bags hoarded for profiteering

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Pattoki Osama Sharon Niazi seized 10,000 wheat bags hoarded for profiteering.

A spokesperson for local administration said on Saturday that AC Pattoki in a crackdown against wheat hoarders and recovered 10,000 bags of wheat from Pattoki and sent them to wheat procurement centre.

On the occasion, AC Osama Sharon Niazi said that hoarding didn't deserve any concession and action was being taken against them without any discrimination.

