UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10,000 Hoarded Wheat Bags Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 03:07 PM

10,000 hoarded wheat bags seized

Assistant Commissioner Pattoki Osama Sharon Niazi seized 10,000 wheat bags hoarded for profiteering

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Pattoki Osama Sharon Niazi seized 10,000 wheat bags hoarded for profiteering.

A spokesperson for local administration said on Saturday that AC Pattoki in a crackdown against wheat hoarders and recovered 10,000 bags of wheat from Pattoki and sent them to wheat procurement centre.

On the occasion, AC Osama Sharon Niazi said that hoarding didn't deserve any concession and action was being taken against them without any discrimination.

APP-zaw-frd

Related Topics

Pattoki From Wheat

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi accepts Shaheen Afridi's proposal fo ..

7 minutes ago

Punjab govt releases Rs 300 mln for trauma centre ..

4 minutes ago

World Athletics Approves 23 More Russian Athletes ..

4 minutes ago

Seven injure as clash erupts between two clans

4 minutes ago

One arrested for smuggling ammunition: Police

5 minutes ago

19 business centre sealed, 33 citizens sans mask u ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.