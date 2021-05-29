10,000 hoarded wheat bags seized

A Special Magistrate along with the Food department team successfully raided the warehouse and recovered 10,000 sacks of hoarded wheat

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :A Special Magistrate along with the food department team successfully raided the warehouse and recovered 10,000 sacks of hoarded wheat.

Later on, the wheat was shifted to the wheat procurement centre, here on Saturday.

According to the details, the team of investigation department informed to the Special Magistrate and Food department that Zahid Hussain, a resident of Chak 216- P, had stored wheat in a warehouse.

The team raided the warehouse and recovered 10,000 sacks of hoarded wheat from the warehouse and sealed the it.

Later, action was initiated against the hoarder Zahid Hussain.