10000 Kg Sanitizer Donated To CM Punjab For Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 10:20 PM

10000 kg sanitizer donated to CM Punjab for hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :A delegation of Descon Oxychem Limited led by its Chief Executive Officer Imran Qureshi called on the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at the chief minister's office, on Sunday and donated 10 thousand kilogram sanitizer for the public hospitals of Punjab.

Sanitization of government hospitals would be made possible through Sanidol sanitizer. Utilization of Sanidol sanitizer will minimize/reduce infection and viral risk in public hospitals.

Usman Buzdar said that the government was taking serious measures to deal with coronavirus.

He said that the private sector should also come forward and play its due role in the ongoing war against coronavirus.

He said that the government would win this war at any cost with the support of people.

Chief Executive Officer Imran Qureshi said that by providing 10 thousand kilogram sanitizer to Punjab government, Descon discharging its social responsibility.

He lauded the efforts of Punjab government against coronavirus and assured full support and cooperation.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and President Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Irfan Iqbal Sheikh were also present on the occasion.

