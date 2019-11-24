UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10,000 Kites Confiscated

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 08:30 PM

10,000 kites confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Police carried out an operation and confiscated 10,000 kites, 15 strings rolls while arresting a woman here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Station House Officer (SHO) Race Course Sardar Pervez along with his team raided and confiscated 10,000 kites, 15 strings rolls and material used for kite flying while arrested a woman namely Farzana Bibi.

City Police Officer CPO Capt ® Muhammad Faisal Rana said strict action would be taken against kite flying, adding no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

He made it clear that ban on kite flying would be strictly implemented, and said the concerned Station House Officer would be responsible for kite flying in his beat.

Related Topics

Police Women Sunday Race

Recent Stories

UAE contributes AED367 million to UN humanitarian ..

24 minutes ago

Gargash receives Turkmenistan&#039;s FM

24 minutes ago

Atlantic Councilâ€™s Global Energy Forum to examin ..

54 minutes ago

ERC reinforces initiatives aimed at combatting wat ..

2 hours ago

Commander of Land Forces receives Chief of Staff o ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Economy launches â€˜Smart Industry Awardâ€™ ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.