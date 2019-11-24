10,000 kites confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Police carried out an operation and confiscated 10,000 kites, 15 strings rolls while arresting a woman here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Station House Officer (SHO) Race Course Sardar Pervez along with his team raided and confiscated 10,000 kites, 15 strings rolls and material used for kite flying while arrested a woman namely Farzana Bibi.

City Police Officer CPO Capt ® Muhammad Faisal Rana said strict action would be taken against kite flying, adding no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

He made it clear that ban on kite flying would be strictly implemented, and said the concerned Station House Officer would be responsible for kite flying in his beat.