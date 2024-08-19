Open Menu

10,000 Liter Spurious Milk, 753 Liter Unhygienic Ghee Discarded

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM

10,000 liter spurious milk, 753 liter unhygienic ghee discarded

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) seized more than 10,000 liter spurious milk and 753 liter unhygienic ghee besides confiscating machines and other items from different sites in Faisalabad.

A PFA spokesman said here on Monday that a team under supervision of Deputy Director Operations Qasim Raza raided Okara Road near Bhatta Stop and unearthed a dairy unit where spurious milk was being prepared with chemicals.

The team seized more than 10,000 liter spurious milk in addition to confiscating 251 kilogram powder, sodium, flavors, chemicals, 3 chillers, 7 drums, mixture machines, etc.

from the spot.

Meanwhile, the PFA team raided Tandlianwala and Roshanwala Bypass and seized 753 liter unhygienic ghee and 2250 kg fat of butchered animals from illegal fat rendering units.

The PFA team sealed the premises of the units and got cases registered against their owners while further action is under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Road Okara Progress Tandlianwala From Fat

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

2 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

3 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

5 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

5 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan