10,000 Maunds Of Illegally Stored Wheat Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 11:40 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Local police recovered 10,000 maunds of illegally stored wheat from different areas of Muzaffargarh district.

DSP Special Branch Muhammad Ibraheem Dareshak constituted special teams to identify and recover illegal stocks of wheat.

Working on tip-off, the teams conducted raids at various locations including Rangpur, Juwana Bangla, Bhuttapur Bypass, Chowk Qureshi and Shah Jamal and recovered 10,000 maunds of wheat and handed it over to food Department.

