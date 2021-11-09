UrduPoint.com

10,000 Metric Ton Sugar Being Supplied To All Districts: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

10,000 metric ton sugar being supplied to all districts: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for food Atif Khan on Tuesday said that 10,000 metric ton of sugar was being supplied to all districts for sale at rate of Rs 90 per kilogram.

Presiding over a briefing on provision of subsidized sugar and flour, he said that there was no shortage of sugar and wheat in the province and the government would purchase 10,000 ton extra sugar if the demand increases.

The meeting was informed that special sale points have been set up in all districts where people can purchase sugar at subsidized rate.

The Minister directed the district administrations to increase the sale points and also supervise uninterrupted sale of sugar. He also directed to ensure sale of 20KG sack of flour at Rs 1100 while taking strict action against profiteers and hoarders.

