10,000 MLCs obtained by the citizens through Khidmat counters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have set up Khidmat counters in 11 government run hospitals of Rawalpindi to save citizens from the hassle of going to the police station for medico-legal certificates (MLC).

According to the date shared by police, Over 10,000 people have obtained MLCs from police service counters without going to the police station this year.

Around 252 citizens have got the medico-legal certificates MLC from police service counter Chontra, 05, 237 Khidmat Counter Kalrasydan, 188 Khidmat Counter Kahuta, 14 Khidmat Counter Kotli Sattain, 117 Khidmat Counter Murree, 5275 Khidmat Counter Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) 1847 Khidmat Counter Taxila, 45 Khidmat Counter District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Rawalpindi, 487 Khidmat Counter Holy Family Hospital (HFH) have received MLC from Police Khidmat Counter.

City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that citizens should take advantage of Khidmat Counter set up in government run hospitals and the citizens can get MLC easily.