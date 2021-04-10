UrduPoint.com
10000 People Of District Abbottabad To Get Financial Assistance Under EKP From Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 09:22 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah Saturday said that payments under the new phase of the Ehsaas Kafalat programme for 10000 people of the district would start from Monday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah Saturday said that payments under the new phase of the Ehsaas Kafalat programme for 10000 people of the district would start from Monday. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding Ehsaas Programe at his office.

While giving the details of the new phase of programme DC Abbottabad said that government would provide 12000 rupees to each of 10000 deserving people of district Abbottabad, the amount would be distributed at four centers including Abbottabad, Havelian, Lora and Nathiagali.

Assistant Director Ehsaas Programe/Benazir Income Support Programe briefed DC about the payments to the people in four cash disbursement centers of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directed Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) and Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) to spray disinfectant at all four cash disbursement centers before the start of operation and continue it till the end of the process.

He also directed Assistant Director Local Government to ensure the permanent deputation of Village Secretary while local police must ensure security and enforcement of Coronavirus SOPs and depute at least two lady pot lice constables at ladies disbursement centers.

