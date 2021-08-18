10,000 police personnel deputed in Peshawar

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 03:53 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :The Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan Wednesday said that all the arrangements for 9th Muharram processions completed and about 10,000 police personnel were deputed.

He said the entire force was led by SSP Operations Peshawar Yasir Afridi while city and cantt are led by SP Cantt Ahmed Zaneer Cheema.

He said all the arrangements have been reviewed, where the best security arrangements have been found.

