10,000 Poor To Be Facilitating Homes

Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection would facilitate extreme poor under housing scheme by creating homes for at least 10,000 orphans, establishing Panahgahs in several major cities and giving homes to landless farmers through interest free loans

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection would facilitate extreme poor under housing scheme by creating homes for at least 10,000 orphans, establishing Panahgahs in several major cities and giving homes to landless farmers through interest free loans.

According to an Official of Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection,"Promoting poverty reduction and addressing inequalities, requires improving mechanisms that regulate allocation of financial resources and creating the right incentives to deliver on services for citizens." Adding that members of the Council of Common Interests will be encouraged to improve the allocation formula to achieve our common goal of making opportunities equal for all Pakistani citizens, irrespective of where they live.

He said the new poverty alleviation programme envisages provision of health cards and affordable housing facilities for the low income people.

