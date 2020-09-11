UrduPoint.com
10,000 Ration Bags Dispatched To Rain-hit Areas Of Mirpurkhas: Sindh Governor

10,000 ration bags dispatched to rain-hit areas of Mirpurkhas: Sindh Governor

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday attended a ceremony to dispatch 10,000 ration bags loaded in 56 trucks to rain-affected districts of Mirpurkhas, here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ):Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday attended a ceremony to dispatch 10,000 ration bags loaded in 56 trucks to rain-affected districts of Mirpurkhas, here.

The ration bags are donated in collaboration with the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, said a statement.

Consul General of the United Arab Emirates Dr. Salem Al Khadim Al Dahnani was also present on the occasion.

Talking to media on the occasion, Governor Sindh said that ration trucks would be dispatched to Mirpurkhas, Thar and Umerkot districts.

He said that a report would be submitted to the Prime Minister Imran Khan after visiting the affected areas.

The Sindh Governor said that he was grateful to the Government of the United Arab Emirates for its support during this difficult time.

He said that UAE has proved to be a long standing friend especially in helping the victims of natural calamities because whenever Pakistan and especially Sindh province was in need, UAE came to the rescue.

Consul General of the United Arab Emirates Dr. Salem Al Khadim Al Dahnani said that we are directed to help the people of Pakistan.

The Consul General added that more than 100,000 families affected by the rains would be assisted.

