10,000 Rupees Fine To Transporters For Overcharging
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 11:30 PM
NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The District Transport Department, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib Muhammad Taslim Akhtar Rao, on Wednesday checked the public transport by installing barriers on various highways to review the implementation of the newly issued lease.
He went inside the vehicles and inquired about the fare collection from the passengers.
The DC returned the excess fare charged by the transporters to the passengers on the spot and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the overcharged transporters.
He expressed his anger at seeing the overload in public transport. On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner, while speaking exclusively to "APP," said that to ensure the implementation of fares on various highways of the district.
Checkpoints have been set up for checking documents, and cases are being registered against smog-causing vehicles, he added.
