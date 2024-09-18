Open Menu

10,000 Rupees Fine To Transporters For Overcharging

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 11:30 PM

10,000 rupees fine to transporters for overcharging

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The District Transport Department, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib Muhammad Taslim Akhtar Rao, on Wednesday checked the public transport by installing barriers on various highways to review the implementation of the newly issued lease.

He went inside the vehicles and inquired about the fare collection from the passengers.

The DC returned the excess fare charged by the transporters to the passengers on the spot and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the overcharged transporters.

He expressed his anger at seeing the overload in public transport. On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner, while speaking exclusively to "APP," said that to ensure the implementation of fares on various highways of the district.

Checkpoints have been set up for checking documents, and cases are being registered against smog-causing vehicles, he added.

APP/kdh/378

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles Nankana Sahib From

Recent Stories

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

4 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

5 hours ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

5 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

6 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

6 hours ago
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

10 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

11 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

11 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan