10,000 Saplings Planted In Faisalabad

Mon 21st October 2019 | 03:49 PM

10,000 saplings planted in Faisalabad

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) planted more than 10,000 saplings on various roads of the cit

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) -:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) planted more than 10,000 saplings on various roads of the city.

PHA spokesman said on Monday that tree plantation drive was in full swing in public parks and green belts,adding that the saplings were planted at Canal Road, Sammundri Road, Susan Road, Jaranwala Road and various intersections of the city.

