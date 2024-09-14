10,000 saplings planted in Sargodha to turn it green

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) In a collaborative effort, the Al-Khidmat Foundation and the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha successfully completed the planting of 10,000 saplings.

The initiative, which aims to make Sargodha greener and more sustainable, was marked by the participation of senior officials from both organisations.

The event was attended by Chaudhry Liaquat Ali Warraich, Vice President of the Al-Khidmat Foundation District Sargodha, Shafiq Niazi, Deputy Director of PHA, Muhammad Salim, General Secretary, and Chaudhry Mudassir Khalid Warraich, Tehsil President.

Through the collaborative effort between the Al-Khidmat Foundation District Sargodha and the PHA, the team members planted 10,000 saplings at 40 Chak farmland.

Shafique Niazi emphasised that the goal of the tree-planting drive was to make Sargodha clean, transparent, and lush. He said that increase in tree cover would help mitigate environmental pollution, reducing smog and air-borne diseases caused by air pollution.

The PHA deputy director announced that the tree-planting campaign would continue in future, with more saplings to be planted at various locations across the city. He highlighted that along with the planting, the protection and watering of the trees are also the responsibility of the authorities to ensure the healthy growth of the saplings.

