10,000 Saplings Planted Under 'Smog-Free Lahore' Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2023 | 06:40 PM

10,000 saplings planted under 'Smog-Free Lahore' campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Non-political and non-profit organisation Al-Khidmat Foundation has planted more than 10,000 saplings under the 'Smog Free Lahore' campaign to pay tribute to the Palestinian martyrs.

According to a spokesperson for the organisation, a grand programme was organised near Thokar Niaz Baig Lahore, with the support of the Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) here on Thursday, in which hundreds of volunteers planted saplings.

Among others, Al Khidmat Foundation Vice Presidents Dr. Mushtaq Mangat, Syed Ehsanullah Waqas, Al Khidmat Volunteer Head Sanan Akbar, Senior Manager Media Relations Shoaib Hashmi and others participated in the campaign.

Vice President Al Khidmat Foundation said that the main objective of the campaign was to encourage people to plant more trees and provide a clean environment by making Lahore smog-free, while Al Khidmat mega plantation programme is attributed to the martyrs of Palestine.

