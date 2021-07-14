10,000 saplings to be planted in govt offices in Ali Pur

UrduPoint.com
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Forest department officials on Wednesday launched phase-II of plantation drive under 'Service delivery at door step' campaign of provincial government in Alipur where 10,000 saplings would be planted in government offices.

A forest official Khalil Sindhu opened the plantation drive by planting a sapling at government school Thaheem Wala where he distributed 250 saplings among the students for plantation at their respective homes and surroundings. Fifty (50) saplings were planted at school and headmaster and teachers were held bound to ensure their nurturing.

