10,000 Saplings To Be Planted In Karak, Says DC Karak

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) ::In the light of the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the "Plant for Pakistan" campaign is in full swing across the country including in Karak District with 10,000 saplings would be planted.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Karak Shah Rukh Ali while talking to media.

He said the trees are being planted under the Tiger Force Tree Plantation Day, he said after planting a tree in Ahmedwala. MNA Shahid Khattak and Assistant Commissioner Karak Abdul Samad Nizamani were also present on the occasion.

Volunteers from the Prime Minister's Tiger Force (Karak District) participated in the tree planting campaign by planting more than 10,000 saplings in Ahmedwala. On the other hand, Additional Assistant Commissioner II Karak Mehran and volunteered for the Prime Minister's Tiger Force actively participated in the campaign at the Union Council level.

