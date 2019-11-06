10000 saplings to be planted on National Highways in Balochistan

Motorway Police launched on Wednesday Green and Clean Pakistan plantation campaign and over 10000 saplings would be planted in 9 days in derive on special directive of DIG West Ali Shair Jhakrani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : Motorway Police launched on Wednesday Green and Clean Pakistan plantation campaign and over 10000 saplings would be planted in 9 days in derive on special directive of DIG West Ali Shair Jhakrani.

Sector Commander Motorway Police Shah Asad told media person that Motorway Police initiated the plantation campaign in collaboration with Deputy Conservator of Forests Maqbool Hassan Dashti.

He said trees are being planted on National Highways from Windar, Uthala and Lasbela district during green and clean campaign, saying over 10000 trees would be planted till Uthal area and 1000 sapling of them were planted today during initiative of drive.

Shah Asad said Motorway Police would protect these trees at National Highways in order to ensure green and clean of the National Highways, adding National Highways and hatch camp areas would be made green.

He also appreciated efforts of official of Forests Department Maqbool Hussain for cooperating with Motorway Police for ensuring greenery of National Highways in Balochsitan.