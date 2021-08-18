10,000 security personnel to maintain high vigilance during Ashura in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Quetta ,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government Wednesday deployed more than 10,000 personnel of police, ATF, Balochistan Constabulary, FC and Levies personnel to maintain high vigilance to thwart any untoward incident in the province on Ashura.

Balochistan, Chief Secretary Mather Niaz Rana expressed satisfaction over foolproof security arrangements made for Youm-e- Ashura in Quetta and others areas of the province.

Chief Secretary along with Pakistan Army officers on Wednesday took aerial review of security measures taken in Quetta and Machh in connection with Muharram.

The Chief Secretary expressed satisfaction over the foolproof security arrangements made by the local administration, police, Pak Army, Frontier Corps and other law enforcement agencies and commended the Pak Army for providing assistance to the provincial government in improving security.

He said that all resources were being utilized to ensure safety of lives and property of the people.

He directed the police, district administrations and concerned agencies to ensure full screening of the routes and venues of Ashura mourning rallies.

In addition, the CCTV monitoring of processions from control rooms, security at entrances and exit points should be further enhanced.

He also directed patrolling of law enforcement agencies should be increased in all sensitive areas of the Quetta city.

The Balochistan government has taken extraordinary security measures to ensure security of mourning processions and gatherings in connection with Muharram in Quetta and other districts of the province.

Apart from aerial surveillance of mourning processions in Quetta city on 10th Muharram, emergency has been declared in all hospitals.