10,000 surgical face masks distributed in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :In wake of COVID-19 outbreak, 10,000 free surgical face masks were distributed to the citizens at Rescue 1122 Chandni chowk office with the support of local NGO here on Monday.

PTI leader Arif Abbasi, MPA Seemabia Tahir, District Officer Rescue 1122 Dr. Abdul Rehman, Chairman HAWA shelter home Shafique Dogar and rescue officials were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Seemabia Tahir said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was making all-out efforts to fight the challenges of coronavirus outbreak.

She suggested to restrict movements and to avoid contact with other people as much as possible by staying at home. She said that to provide free surgical face mask to the people in connection with the spread of the Coronavirus is a worthy compliment.

PTI leader Arif Abbasi said that precaution is the best tool and take preemptive measures to fight with coronovirus. Every little case of the common cough or flu should not be taken coronavirus. He, however, made it clear that nothing to worry and to afraid from corona. Referring to the teaching of Islam, he said that islam stresses the need of cleanliness adding that it is our first obligation, to keep our surrounding environment clean to avoid diseases. Arif Abbasi said profiteers involved in malpractices would be dealt with iron hand. He appealed to the philanthropists to come forward and play their active role to mitigate the sufferings of the ailing humanity.