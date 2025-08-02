Open Menu

10,000 Tablets To Be Purchased For Door-to-door Biometric Survey Programme

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Punjab government will purchase 10,000 tablets worth Rs1 billion for door-to-door biometric survey programme.

According to the Punjab Information and Technology board (PITB) official sources, the Board is purchasing Android tablets, and a contract will be awarded soon for the purchase of tablets.

Through the survey, the government will verify the identity of the deserving people through the digital system.

The government will purchase tablets for the accurate registration of the socioeconomic data of the people, they said.

In this connection a door-to-door survey will start under the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry. The aim of the survey is to provide subsidies to deserving families under welfare schemes.

Field teams will go door to door through tablets and collect verified data of the families. The digital system will enable accurate identification of deserving people.

