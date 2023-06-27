Open Menu

10,000 Umbrellas Distributed Among Hajj Pilgrims

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 07:00 PM

10,000 Umbrellas distributed among Hajj Pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has distributed 10,000 umbrellas and 4,000 prayer rugs to visitors and pilgrims.

The generosity comes as part of the Presidency's "Serving pilgrims and visitors, a medal of pride for us" campaign in its 11th year, SPA reported.

The initiative aims to provide the best services to visitors and pilgrims and promote good hospitality.

Related Topics

Saudi Prayer Mosque Best

Recent Stories

&#039;Thaydah Athbah&#039; crowned winner of Al Wa ..

&#039;Thaydah Athbah&#039; crowned winner of Al Wathba Stallions Cup for Arabian ..

4 minutes ago
 UNESCO-Sharjah Prize for Arab Culture honours winn ..

UNESCO-Sharjah Prize for Arab Culture honours winners in Paris

49 minutes ago
 Govt committed to improve economic condition of co ..

Govt committed to improve economic condition of country: PM

1 hour ago
 Hajj Sermon: Sheikh Yusuf calls for unity among Mu ..

Hajj Sermon: Sheikh Yusuf calls for unity among Muslim Ummah

2 hours ago
 Italy to host fourth stage of UAE President&#039;s ..

Italy to host fourth stage of UAE President&#039;s Cup World Series for Purebred ..

3 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for Oct 15 in Ahmedabad

4 hours ago
Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces o ..

Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces opening registrations for 2023- ..

4 hours ago
 Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Acade ..

Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Academy season

4 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Ca ..

UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Callao Port, meets Peruvian Mini ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement ..

Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement with IMF today

4 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting ..

Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting civilians in military courts

5 hours ago
 Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extin ..

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extinguish fire in Ajman One tower

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan