10,000 Umbrellas distributed among Hajj Pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has distributed 10,000 umbrellas and 4,000 prayer rugs to visitors and pilgrims.

The generosity comes as part of the Presidency's "Serving pilgrims and visitors, a medal of pride for us" campaign in its 11th year, SPA reported.

The initiative aims to provide the best services to visitors and pilgrims and promote good hospitality.