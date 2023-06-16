10,000 umbrellas distributed to Grand Mosque visitors

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque distributed 10,000 umbrellas and 2,000 prayer mats to visitors of the Grand Mosque on Friday.

The initiative aims to provide the best services to the visitors of the Grand Mosque and ensure warm hospitality for the Hajj pilgrims at the Grand Mosque, SPA reported.

