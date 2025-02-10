10,000 Vehicles Fined Rs 9.4m For Violating Traffic Rules In January
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 10:17 PM
On the instructions of District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed, traffic police are taking practical measures to ensure the safety of citizens and prevent traffic accidents
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) On the instructions of District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed, traffic police are taking practical measures to ensure the safety of citizens and prevent traffic accidents.
In January, more than 10,000 vehicles were fined Rs 9.4 million for violating traffic rules. The traffic police issued 252 challans for over-speeding, 1563 for overloading and 327 for negligence.
Last month, action was taken against 998 underage drivers and 377 for motorcycle riders without helmets. In January, heavy fines were collected in 1079 challans for driving without a driving license.
Action was taken against 62 vehicles for line and lane violations and 1879 vehicles for violations of other traffic rules. Cases were registered against 5 drivers for negligent driving in January last year.
DPO Abdullah Ahmed said that along with actions to prevent traffic accidents, an awareness campaign is also underway. The Traffic education Unit is visiting various educational institutions to provide awareness about traffic rules. Traffic accidents can be avoided by following traffic rules. He further said that driving licenses are being prepared under a special campaign for the convenience of citizens.
Recent Stories
UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid welcome guests of World Governments Summit 20 ..
10,000 vehicles fined Rs 9.4m for violating traffic rules in January
PNCA, Sadequain Foundation commemorate death anniversary of artist, Sadequain
Waqar Mehdi chairs meeting to assess 16 Development projects underway in Karachi ..
Pakistan, Belarus agree for enhancing collaboration in 8th JMC meeting
Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition
Largest, advanced Air Separation Unit (ASU) near completion at Hattar
Amid winter storms, UN appeals for full aid access to war-ravaged Gaza
DC Kohat conducts surprise visit, issues stern warning to WSSC staff
DC visits DHQ Hospital, reviews facilities
Routine data of gauge & discharges at various location of Indus System of Rivers ..
Govt working on reforms to bring improvement in system: Rana Afzal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10,000 vehicles fined Rs 9.4m for violating traffic rules in January2 minutes ago
-
PNCA, Sadequain Foundation commemorate death anniversary of artist, Sadequain2 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi chairs meeting to assess 16 Development projects underway in Karachi East2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition2 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat conducts surprise visit, issues stern warning to WSSC staff11 minutes ago
-
Routine data of gauge & discharges at various location of Indus System of Rivers stalled: Ran12 minutes ago
-
Govt working on reforms to bring improvement in system: Rana Afzal11 minutes ago
-
CM directs rehabilitation of unemployed individuals affected by anti-encroachment drive6 minutes ago
-
IVF treatment not available in govt hospitals: Nelson Azeem6 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan condemns killing of workers in Turbat, orders immediate arrest of terrorists6 minutes ago
-
Court denies bail to police officer in exploitation case7 minutes ago
-
Ayaz announces Six-Member panel of Chairpersons51 minutes ago