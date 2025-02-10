Open Menu

10,000 Vehicles Fined Rs 9.4m For Violating Traffic Rules In January

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 10:17 PM

10,000 vehicles fined Rs 9.4m for violating traffic rules in January

On the instructions of District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed, traffic police are taking practical measures to ensure the safety of citizens and prevent traffic accidents

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) On the instructions of District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed, traffic police are taking practical measures to ensure the safety of citizens and prevent traffic accidents.

In January, more than 10,000 vehicles were fined Rs 9.4 million for violating traffic rules. The traffic police issued 252 challans for over-speeding, 1563 for overloading and 327 for negligence.

Last month, action was taken against 998 underage drivers and 377 for motorcycle riders without helmets. In January, heavy fines were collected in 1079 challans for driving without a driving license.

Action was taken against 62 vehicles for line and lane violations and 1879 vehicles for violations of other traffic rules. Cases were registered against 5 drivers for negligent driving in January last year.

DPO Abdullah Ahmed said that along with actions to prevent traffic accidents, an awareness campaign is also underway. The Traffic education Unit is visiting various educational institutions to provide awareness about traffic rules. Traffic accidents can be avoided by following traffic rules. He further said that driving licenses are being prepared under a special campaign for the convenience of citizens.

Recent Stories

UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid welcome guests ..

UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid welcome guests of World Governments Summit 20 ..

4 minutes ago
 10,000 vehicles fined Rs 9.4m for violating traffi ..

10,000 vehicles fined Rs 9.4m for violating traffic rules in January

2 minutes ago
 PNCA, Sadequain Foundation commemorate death anniv ..

PNCA, Sadequain Foundation commemorate death anniversary of artist, Sadequain

2 minutes ago
 Waqar Mehdi chairs meeting to assess 16 Developmen ..

Waqar Mehdi chairs meeting to assess 16 Development projects underway in Karachi ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Belarus agree for enhancing collaboratio ..

Pakistan, Belarus agree for enhancing collaboration in 8th JMC meeting

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured conditio ..

Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition

2 minutes ago
Largest, advanced Air Separation Unit (ASU) near c ..

Largest, advanced Air Separation Unit (ASU) near completion at Hattar

2 minutes ago
 Amid winter storms, UN appeals for full aid access ..

Amid winter storms, UN appeals for full aid access to war-ravaged Gaza

11 minutes ago
 DC Kohat conducts surprise visit, issues stern war ..

DC Kohat conducts surprise visit, issues stern warning to WSSC staff

11 minutes ago
 DC visits DHQ Hospital, reviews facilities

DC visits DHQ Hospital, reviews facilities

11 minutes ago
 Routine data of gauge & discharges at various loca ..

Routine data of gauge & discharges at various location of Indus System of Rivers ..

12 minutes ago
 Govt working on reforms to bring improvement in sy ..

Govt working on reforms to bring improvement in system: Rana Afzal

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan