10,000 vehicles fined Rs 9.4m for violating traffic rules in January

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) On the instructions of District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed, traffic police are taking practical measures to ensure the safety of citizens and prevent traffic accidents.

In January, more than 10,000 vehicles were fined Rs 9.4 million for violating traffic rules. The traffic police issued 252 challans for over-speeding, 1563 for overloading and 327 for negligence.

Last month, action was taken against 998 underage drivers and 377 for motorcycle riders without helmets. In January, heavy fines were collected in 1079 challans for driving without a driving license.

Action was taken against 62 vehicles for line and lane violations and 1879 vehicles for violations of other traffic rules. Cases were registered against 5 drivers for negligent driving in January last year.

DPO Abdullah Ahmed said that along with actions to prevent traffic accidents, an awareness campaign is also underway. The Traffic education Unit is visiting various educational institutions to provide awareness about traffic rules. Traffic accidents can be avoided by following traffic rules. He further said that driving licenses are being prepared under a special campaign for the convenience of citizens.