10,000 Victims Provided Medical Facilities In Flood Hit Areas: Sarwar

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Former governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that camps were also set up by Sarwar Foundation in the flood-hit areas, adding the Foundation provided medical help to about 10,000 victims

During an interaction with senior journalists, he informed them about the joint efforts being made for the flood victims through the platform of the Sarwar Foundation and Pakistan Development Network.

He said that all the welfare organizations involved in the Pakistan Development Network made it possible to provide one month's ration to the flood victims and played their role by giving family packages of ration to more 150,000 affected families.

Answering various questions, Chaudhry Sarwar GSP Plus status is very important for the social and economic development of Pakistan.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that provision of clean water in backward districts, middle-class education; medical facilities for the underprivileged are part of Sarwar Foundation's objective.

He said that more than 2.2 million people are using the filtration plants installed by the Sarwar Foundation on a daily basis while in the field of medical facilities, apart from free treatment in hospitals, Sarwar Foundation was taking steps like free medical camps for awareness and treatment of various diseases.

