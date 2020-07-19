10,000 water courses bricklined with rapid pace

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed said that 10,000 water courses were being bricklined with rapid pace in the province.

In order to improve irrigation system for agriculture, 9500 laser land leveller were given to farmers on subsidize prices.

Similarly, another 3000 ponds were constructing in various areas, he said this in a statement issued here on Sunday. Wasif added that Rs 46.25 billions were being spent improvement of irrigation system. Both, Federal and provincial governments were contributing for this project. On laser land levellers, subsidy of Rs 250,000 was being offered. Similarly, the government was also providing 60 percent subsidy on construction of ponds. The whole project will help improve agricultural productivity.