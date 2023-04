10,000 wheat bags seized in Jehanian

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration seized 10,000 wheat bags hoarded by different middlemen, during raids at Thatha Sadiqabad, near tehsil Jehanian on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner Iqra Mustafa conducted raids and managed to seize 10,000 bags of wheat from different sites.

Middlemen were found purchasing and hoarding wheat.

The total cost of seized wheat is stated as Rs 39 million.

The wheat bags were shifted to food Procurement Centres.