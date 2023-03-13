10000 youth provided jobs in Levies Force, Police Jails & PDMA: Langu

Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Monday said that more than 10,000 unemployed youths have been provided employment in Levies Force, Police Jails, and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Departments in order to decrease poverty line in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Monday said that more than 10,000 unemployed youths have been provided employment in Levies Force, Police Jails, and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Departments in order to decrease poverty line in the province.

In a statement, Mir Ziaullah Langu said that the provincial government has created employment opportunities in Balochistan in which more than 10,000 unemployed youths have been provided employment in Levies Force, Police Jails, PDMA Department.

In this regard, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also provided employment to hundreds of contract employees on a permanent basis, he said.

The Home Minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the historic decision of Reco-diq was also taken which was no less than a gift for the people of Balochistan.

"This will provide new opportunities for the economy and employment of Balochistan", he said.

He said that national unity was undoubtedly necessary to face the challenge of terrorism which has arisen again along with the economic crisis, for which the nation stands with law enforcement agencies to eliminate menace of terrorism from the province.