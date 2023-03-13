UrduPoint.com

10000 Youth Provided Jobs In Levies Force, Police Jails & PDMA: Langu

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 11:41 PM

10000 youth provided jobs in Levies Force, Police Jails & PDMA: Langu

Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Monday said that more than 10,000 unemployed youths have been provided employment in Levies Force, Police Jails, and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Departments in order to decrease poverty line in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Monday said that more than 10,000 unemployed youths have been provided employment in Levies Force, Police Jails, and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Departments in order to decrease poverty line in the province.

In a statement, Mir Ziaullah Langu said that the provincial government has created employment opportunities in Balochistan in which more than 10,000 unemployed youths have been provided employment in Levies Force, Police Jails, PDMA Department.

In this regard, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also provided employment to hundreds of contract employees on a permanent basis, he said.

The Home Minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the historic decision of Reco-diq was also taken which was no less than a gift for the people of Balochistan.

"This will provide new opportunities for the economy and employment of Balochistan", he said.

He said that national unity was undoubtedly necessary to face the challenge of terrorism which has arisen again along with the economic crisis, for which the nation stands with law enforcement agencies to eliminate menace of terrorism from the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Police From Government Unity Foods Limited Employment

Recent Stories

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term dev ..

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term development: Martin Raiser

11 minutes ago
 PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln ..

PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln deserving people of ICT

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre D ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre Days&#039;

10 hours ago
 Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.