10,000 youth registered for talent hunt drive: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Tuesday said the government has registered over 10,000 youth for talent hunt drive under the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

Addressing at a press conference, he said two sports talent hunt drives under the KJP would be launched from March 12 at Gujranwala to select best athletes of wrestling and weight lifting and promote sports culture in the country.

Flanked by Boxing Champion Usman Wazir, he said that trials would be conducted across the country to choose talented athletes which would be trained to participate in global competitions.

He said the KJP has also appointed international champion Usman Wazir as talent hunt ambassador to promote sports and encourage young players especially from less developed area to bring laurels to the country.

Usman Dar urged the youth falling in the age bracket from 15 to 25 years to get their registration for participation in the Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Sports drive for various sports.

He said the KJP would conduct training camp to provide training after selection of talented sportsmen.

The SAPM said the KJP would also launch two to three sports talent hunt drive every month in various part of the country.

He said the Kamyab Jawan Programme would also launch boxing talent hunt drive from the home town of Usman Wazir, Gilgit-Baltistan to choose boxing stars and would organized mega boxing event there in June.

Dar said according to an United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) 94 percent of youth didn't had access to grounds and sports facilities and this was the reason, he wanted to work for the youth of this country so that they could display their abilities in every field.

"I want sports to get the status of economy in Pakistan so that the youth can get opportunities to come to fore," he said.

Usman said KJP was ensuring the distribution of loans on purely merit basis and thousands of young people were running their businesses through these loans.

He said the government has approved Rs 40 billion for Kamyab Jawan business Loans to benefit over 26,000 youth who have qualified for the soft loans under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He added that over 50,000 youth have been provided employment opportunity under the KJP in agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors.

Usman Wazir said the Kamyab Jawan sports dive would support every talented athlete so he could bring laurels to the country by proving their mettle at international level.

He said, "We would launch mega events to bring international boxer and promote soft image of the country through sports."