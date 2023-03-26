UrduPoint.com

100,000 Families To Get Ration In Ramadan On Directive Of CM: Langu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2023 | 06:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Sunday said that on the special directive of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) would distribute ration to 100,000 deserving families under the Ramadan Food Package with the help of the district administration of the province.

Ziuallah Langu said that the ration included flour, sugar, rice, dates, tea leaves, cooking oil, beverages and other essential items.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the summary of the Finance Ministry has been signed and finalized, he said.

He said that the process of distribution of ration among deserving families would be started soon by the provincial government.

The PDMA will launch the work of delivering ration to different areas of the province very soon, he added.

Despite of the difficult economic situation of the province, the actions of the Chief Minister are commendable, he said and added that the Ramadan Food Package was the vision of our leader Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

The scope of the Ramadan food package will be expanded to the streets and in the flood-affected districts, the affected families will be provided ration under this program, he underlined. He said that the benefit of Ramadan Food Package would reach the common man.

