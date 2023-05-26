UrduPoint.com

100,000 Graduates To Be Given AI Training In Next Five Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has said that 100,000 graduates will be given Artificial Intelligence (IA) training in the next five years in collaboration with academia.

In a statement he said, that Artificial Intelligence (AI) use and its promotion in the country is the need of the hour.

He said that Pakistan has to progress in multiple fields in order to move alongside the digital world.

Regarding the introduction of the first National Artificial Intelligence Policy in Pakistan, Amin Ul Haque said that a draft of the National Artificial Intelligence Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Ministry of IT & Telecom.

The minister that the draft is open for suggestions from the masses including civil society, experts and relevant industry, and local and international institutions by June 15, 2023, after which it will be finalized in the light of suggestions.

He said that the Ministry of IT is going to set up a Policy Committee comprising industry, academia and AI experts, which will give proposals to tackle different challenges regarding Artificial Intelligence.

He said that this AI Policy will be helpful for protecting data. He said that both foreign and local investors will be encouraged to invest in AI research & development.

He said that modern technology will be helpful in the development of local industries.

