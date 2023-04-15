UrduPoint.com

100,000 Hoarded Wheat Bags Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2023 | 06:40 PM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration seized 100,000 bags of wheat illegally stored by a person at Tibba Sultanpur in tehsil Mailsi, district Vehari.

According to an official source, a man namely Shahid Warriach had stored 100,000 bags of wheat at the village of Okawanwala.

Assistant Commissioner Owais raided and seized the warehouse.

Action is being initiated against the alleged outlaw. Each bag contained 50 kilograms of wheat.

