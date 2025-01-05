100,000 Homes To Get Free Solar Panels In Punjab: CM
Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced that more than 100,000 homes in the province will receive free solar panels at a cost of Rs 10 billion. The registration deadline for the Chief Minister's free solar panel scheme is today, January 5.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the CM said homes consuming an average of 200 units of electricity on a single meter will be eligible for solar systems, which come in 550-watt and 1100-watt variants.
The CM clarified that solar systems will be provided through a balloting process in June 2025 for consumers using up to 200 units of electricity. Successful applicants will have solar panels installed in their homes.
CM Maryam Nawaz also emphasized the convenience of registration, which can be done via the official portal at cmsolarscheme.
punjab.gov.pk or by sending the bill reference number and National Identity Card number via SMS to 8800. Alternatively, citizens can contact the official helpline at 990302024.
The CM stated that the provision of solar panels will offer significant relief to the public by reducing electricity bills. She further emphasized that Punjab is poised to become a hub for renewable energy.
She outlined plans to gradually convert agricultural tube wells to solar energy, enhancing sustainability in the farming sector. She highlighted the initiative to distribute 100,000 e-bikes to students and introduce e-buses, aiming to transform the province's transportation culture and promote eco-friendly alternatives.
Recent Stories
Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at Liwa International Festival 20 ..
Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over 60 million in US
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knig ..
3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwestern coast in S. Korea
Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, detains four
S. Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models hit fresh high in 2024
Bahrain crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26
Ethiopia evacuates thousands after series of earthquakes
International flights to resume at Damascus Airport Tuesday
UNRWA warns of impending Israeli ban
Hind bint Maktoum launches ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’
Muslim Council of Elders highlights Braille's role in fostering inclusion for vi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
100,000 homes to get free solar panels in Punjab: CM2 minutes ago
-
Rain improves Lahore air quality2 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives3 minutes ago
-
LESCO UDCs complete six-week IT course3 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs6.005m from 97 defaulters in 24 hours3 minutes ago
-
Sialkot Rescue 1122 saved 31,408 lives in 202412 minutes ago
-
Building sealed over nonpayment of fee13 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 176,803 power pilferers13 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for killing wife22 minutes ago
-
5th death anniversary of writer Hameed Sindhi observed22 minutes ago
-
Tributes paid to Kashmiris23 minutes ago
-
PM youth empowerment program to open gates of employment in Pakistan: Rana Mashood23 minutes ago