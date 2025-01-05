Open Menu

100,000 Homes To Get Free Solar Panels In Punjab: CM

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced that more than 100,000 homes in the province will receive free solar panels at a cost of Rs 10 billion. The registration deadline for the Chief Minister's free solar panel scheme is today, January 5.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the CM said homes consuming an average of 200 units of electricity on a single meter will be eligible for solar systems, which come in 550-watt and 1100-watt variants.

The CM clarified that solar systems will be provided through a balloting process in June 2025 for consumers using up to 200 units of electricity. Successful applicants will have solar panels installed in their homes.

CM Maryam Nawaz also emphasized the convenience of registration, which can be done via the official portal at cmsolarscheme.

punjab.gov.pk or by sending the bill reference number and National Identity Card number via SMS to 8800. Alternatively, citizens can contact the official helpline at 990302024.

The CM stated that the provision of solar panels will offer significant relief to the public by reducing electricity bills. She further emphasized that Punjab is poised to become a hub for renewable energy.

She outlined plans to gradually convert agricultural tube wells to solar energy, enhancing sustainability in the farming sector. She highlighted the initiative to distribute 100,000 e-bikes to students and introduce e-buses, aiming to transform the province's transportation culture and promote eco-friendly alternatives.

