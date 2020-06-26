UrduPoint.com
100,000 People To Be Provided Job Opportunities Under ML-1 Project: Sheikh Rasheed

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 09:44 PM

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Friday said over 100,000 people would be provided job opportunities under ML-1 project and provinces would be given their due share through special quota

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Friday said over 100,000 people would be provided job opportunities under ML-1 project and provinces would be given their due share through special quota.

Talking to media here at the Rawalpindi Railway Station, he said the mega project would help change the fate of the country.

He said the project agreement was signed nearly 16 years ago but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken solid steps to materialize the deal.

He further said the Nullah Lai and other projects would also be completed in collaboration with the Punjab government. He said Pakistan Railways was being revived systematically and economically.

He criticized the policies of past government saying that they spent huge funds on the construction of roads and bridges but made no investment in Railways.

He said up-gradation and restoration work on ML-I project would be completed expeditiously.

Sheikh Rasheed said the Railways infrastructure would be upgraded under the ML-1 project on the fast track.

The ML-1 project was about to launch and its credit went to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He also thanked Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar for their support for ML-1 project.

To a question, he said the Mother and Child Hospital was being completed and due to his personal efforts, four universities were established while an agreement had also been signed with China to construct two new universities including a Railway University and an Information Technology University.

He said Railways would provide the land for the university and China would finance the project.

He, at the end, also urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus.

