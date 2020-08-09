100,000 sapling to be planted in Dera under Tiger Force Tree Plantation Day: Commissioner Dera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Arboriculture, maintenance of existing trees and increase in forest cover is a process that carries multi-faced benefits because trees are the best weapon against global warming and climate change.

The greatest challenge of modern times is to prevent land degradation, to make the area greener and greener, and to provide the best fruits for human health in the form of fruit trees. Increasing the sources of income of farmers and landowners as well as preserving the beauty and cultural heritage of the area, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan realized all these benefits and advantages.

Looking after the importance according to the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI government, after coming into power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the first time, launched a grand project to plant one billion trees in the province in 2014 and then completed it in a short span of three years.

It is considered an astonishing feat that is hailed worldwide. Following the success of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, a five-year plan to plant 10 billion trees nationwide had launched immediately after the formation of the federal government in 2018 under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As part of this program, campaigns such as "Plant for Pakistan" and "Green Pakistan" were launched at the national level, which yielded very encouraging results as far as the change of climate is concerned. In this regard, a large number of planting programs were planned like "Tiger Force Tree Plantation Day" on August 9.

Dera Ismail Khan Division, which has been, blessed with innumerable blessings by Allah Almighty, is one of its vast and fertile areas and during the current campaign, the provincial government has set a target of planting a total of 20,000 saplings in the three districts of Dera Ismail Khan division on August 9.

When contacted, Commissioner Dera Yahya Akhonzada, looking after the importance of trees, he in consultation with the district administration and forest department of the three districts, increased planting trees from 20,000 to 100,000 saplings across the division on August 9 with the help of PTI volunteers Tiger Force.

He said, the campaign will not be limited to August 9 but will continue even after the monsoon season. He said soon after taking charge importance were given to the tree plantation and personally oversee the campaign besides focusing on addressing public issues related to the people of Dera.

He also appreciated the Federal and Provincial governments for launching several tree planting campaigns, the Forest Department Dera Ismail Khan Division has also carried out normal tree planting from July 2019 to June 2020, during which 2,610,850 saplings were planted.

He said, 1, 61, 250 saplings were planted in block plantation, 33 thousand saplings in linear plantation and 24, 16, 600 saplings in water log courses and 900,000 free saplings were distributed during the same one year period.

Similarly, the tribal district of South Waziristan, which covers an area of 7,000 sq. km, has natural perennial forests and mountainous pine trees, he informed. The Forest Department, he said, has organized a plantation day at the provincial level this year in which 2100 saplings were planted in the district and 7,900 saplings were distributed free of cost.

According to a report released by the Forest Department, Dera Ismail Khan Division, initially the target set in Dera Ismail Khan Division has increased to 100,000 to ensure maximum tree planting, as there are immense benefits of forests and trees.

Trees eliminate environmental pollution, help prevent land erosion, provide shade, and reduce global warming, which is becoming a challenge for all countries around the world. Trees are playing an important role in the supply of oxygen, an essential component of human life, by planting trees we can provide a better and happier environment for our future generations.

Commissioner Dera said on one hand during the ongoing campaign of the government, the people should come up and plant trees and should pay special attention to its care after planting, because like any living thing, trees also need attention at an early age. "Plants are also very delicate and sensitive in the early days and wither with the slightest carelessness," he said.